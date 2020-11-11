WWE superstar Jeff Hardy recently spoke to Sports Illustrated where the former world champion talked all things pro-wrestling, including how pumped he was that WWE now has women’s tag team titles. Highlights are below.

How he’s happy there are now women’s tag titles in WWE:

If there are ever human beings on planet Earth that I would ever train in wrestling, it will be my two daughters if they ever show the interest when they’re older. Before the women’s tag-team titles were a thing, I remember thinking, ‘We should have a women’s tag division. The women would kill it if they got that shot.’ The women are incredible, and I’m so happy there are women’s tag-team champions now, too.

Praises the work of Cameron Grimes (real name Trevor Caddell)