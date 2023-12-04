On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Jeff Hardy appeared and discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy talked about the biggest hurdle he had to overcome this year, which was eye surgery in March.

“My biggest challenge has been the eye surgery I had back in March with the double vision, so that’s still my biggest fear,” Hardy said. “I can see where I need to see [but] the double vision’s still there. For example, leaning back in the bed trying to watch TV, and even looking at the camera now, it’s doubled up on me a little bit, but to the left, where it all started, it’s pretty much gone. I can see where I need to [be] in the wrestling ring and I just need to do more matches, more matches like [last Wednesday on ‘AEW Dynamite’] where I’m actually excited to go out there and perform. As long as we keep having nights like we had [Wednesday], man I’m super excited about the future of the Hardys, [and] doing something we’ve never done before.”

