Jeff Hardy made an appearance on Out of the Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he said he would love to bring The Willow character to WWE. He used the character in TNA Wrestling and his OMEGA promotion.

“I would be lying if I said that I don’t think about Willow all the time, especially when I saw The Fiend in real life and how cool that was. That naturally got my wheels spinning. I’ve always talked about bringing Willow into WWE with a black wedding dress and all these images I have in my head. He looks awesome, he can do all this cool stuff in the ring, but where does it go? What’s the longevity behind it all? That’s what I’m still trying to work out in my imagination.”

