Jeff Hardy discussed the possibility of having one more run with a major title in WWE while speaking with SportBIBLE.
It’s been over a decade since Hardy has been WWE Champion. However, he feels like he could be a great opponent for Universal Champion Roman Reigns now that he’s on SmackDown.
“’I’ve kind of dreamt about that – especially the universal championship. I’ve talked about that a lot, with Roman Reigns and the Usos – the Bloodline is so strong now and I feel like I could fit in – especially the way the crowds have been with me. They are really with me and they give that adrenaline that was missing in the Thunderdome era. But now that I’m still here I feel like that [the Reigns match] has to happen.
I’ve never worked with Kevin Owens and I always forget to mention Kevin Owens. I got to work with Sami Zayn and AJ [Styles] in that last ladder match, which was amazing. If it’s not Roman Reigns, maybe Kevin Owens when I go back to Raw next year whatever happens,” he said.