WWE superstar Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Sportskeeda to hype this evening’s Survivor Series pay per view and discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including what goals he has left to accomplish in his career. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Hopes to have a matchup with Roman Reigns:

“I guess there’s three [goals] I think about more than anything. Number one would probably be to be the Universal Champion, ideally, defeating Roman Reigns, because that’s one of my dream matches because his stuff is so powerful. Now, I’ve gotten to mix it up with Seth in the ring, and even Dean Ambrose back before he left and they were The Shield, that was a big deal. So now, Roman’s the one guy, we never came in contact with each other. So I just feel like I kind of belong in that story, and that I will belong in that story.”

On introducing Willow to the WWE Universe:

“Number two is probably this alter ego of mine called ‘Willow’ that’s kind of out there that people are aware of doing something that’s different than what Bray Wyatt and The Fiend did. But something very exciting because Willow’s near and dear to my heart and my mind because he was my main thing before we made it in WWE.”

How he wants to reunite with his brother Matt, whether that be in WWE or AEW:

“Then the third one is [to be] reunited with my brother. Whether it’s here or over there, you know, and over there could be anywhere, because like you said, contracts expire, people get released, I mean, it happens all the time. So anything’s possible man in or outside of wrestling.”

