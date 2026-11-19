Jeff Hardy has his sights set on a familiar opponent if another WWE run is in his future.

During a recent appearance on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, the former WWE Champion discussed the possibility of returning to the company before eventually hanging up his boots.

While a WWE Hall of Fame induction could be part of his future, Hardy believes he still has something left to offer inside the squared circle.

And there’s one particular rivalry he’d love to revisit.

“I kind of hate to say this, but I’m such a fan of pro wrestling. One of my most favorite feuds of all time, I always say me and Umaga was my favorite feud. But it’s hard not to love the feud between Jeff Hardy and CM Punk,” Hardy said. “Naturally, when I see him in the WWE Universe now, and how good he looks, and how good he’s performing, it’s like, ‘Wow, what would that look like?’ Maybe that’s what I should start manifesting, is a feud, one more feud with CM Punk.”

Hardy and Punk were involved in one of WWE’s most memorable rivalries in 2009, with their contrasting personalities and lifestyles becoming a central part of the storyline.

The program included Punk cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Hardy at Extreme Rules 2009, moments after Hardy defeated Edge in a Ladder Match to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

Punk’s straight-edge lifestyle also played heavily into the feud, with the Chicago native repeatedly targeting Hardy’s real-life struggles with substance abuse.

Nearly two decades later, Hardy is curious about how fans would respond if the two crossed paths again, potentially in 2027.

“I’m super interested in what the pop would sound like as far as if there’s any chance of me being a little more popular than him at this point, which would be super interesting just to see what would happen. So, yeah, I’m gonna get the manifesting out there.”