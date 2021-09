Speaking on Culture State, Jeff Hardy talked about the possibility of bringing Willow back.

He used this character in his OMEGA promotion and later in TNA Wrestling.

“Speaking of Willow, I was just talking to the guy who makes the mask, who made it back then, he’s an awesome mask maker and making a new Willow mask and talking about the possibility of Willow entering the scene once again before my career is over. There we go, it’s gonna happen.”