Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Long Island featured a quarterfinals matchup in the Owen Hart Memorial tournament between Darby Allin and Jeff Hardy, with the winner advancing to the semifinal round at a later date.
After a competitive back and forth Hardy managed to defeat the former TNT champion after he trapped him a crucifix pin shortly after Allin hit the Coffin Drop. Hardy will now face Adam Cole in the semifinals on next week’s show. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
