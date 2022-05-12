Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Long Island featured a quarterfinals matchup in the Owen Hart Memorial tournament between Darby Allin and Jeff Hardy, with the winner advancing to the semifinal round at a later date.

After a competitive back and forth Hardy managed to defeat the former TNT champion after he trapped him a crucifix pin shortly after Allin hit the Coffin Drop. Hardy will now face Adam Cole in the semifinals on next week’s show. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@DarbyAllin lands on the hardest part of the ring with the Coffin Drop attempt! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/FlcBKDZTmI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022

.@JEFFHARDYBRAND's Swanton Bomb met the cold metal steps as @DarbyAllin moves out of the way at the last second! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/zpUfZ3I8T2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022

And @JEFFHARDYBRAND counters the Coffin Drop into the victory! He advances in the #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament and will face @adamcolepro next Wednesday at #AEWDynamite on #WildCardWednesday! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/wJCXQTnNll — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 12, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.