WWE superstar Jeff Hardy recently spoke to BT Sport where the current Intercontinental champion revealed that he would like to bring his Willow character, which was created prior to him joining the company, into the WWE Universe. Hardy popularized the character during his run with IMPACT, and in his brother Matt Hardy’s broken universe.

Willow is my go-to wrestling persona. So, man, that’s another dream of mine that I would like to do before I’m done. To bring Willow into the WWE Universe and see what happens. I just have a strange feeling that something crazy cool could happen between Willow and ‘The Fiend.

Check out the champ’s full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Pro Wrestling Sheet)