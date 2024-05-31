An update on the All Elite Wrestling contract status of Jeff Hardy has surfaced.

During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt Hardy gave an update on his brother’s contract status with AEW.

Matt noted that he believes Jeff’s contract with AEW is scheduled to expire in “mid-June or so.”

Jeff Hardy, 46, has not wrestled since February 16, where he suffered a broken nose during an AEW Rampage match with Sammy Guevara, however has been medically cleared to return and has just been waiting for the call to come back.

“I mean, he’s been cleared. He’s just sitting at home waiting on the call,” Matt said. “Unlike me, he’s not someone who really gets out and makes things happen — he just kind of waits on someone to call him.”

Hardy continued, “He’s sitting at home just waiting on that phone call, jumping on the trampoline up and down with the dumbbells. But, yeah, he’s got until like mid-June or so, I think. And then his deal’s up. So I guess we’ll see if he ends up re-signing or not re-signing. Who knows?”

“He’s very happy to be home,” Matt said of Jeff’s off-time. “But I do know it’s important to him too, to finish up his career, and our run, on a high note. I know that is something that he wants to do. So it’s going to be interesting to see what happens.”

