Jeff Hardy’s Court Date Has Been Moved Back Due To The COVID-19 Pandemic

WWE superstar Jeff Hardy was scheduled to appear in the Moore Country Couter in North Carolina this morning for his 2019 arrest for driving while impaired. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the date has been moved to September 28th. His driver’s license will continue to be revoked until the conclusion of the case.
Hardy is set to face Sheamus at this Sunday’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view in a Bar Fight. Speculation is that the bout will be filmed cinematically, similar to the Boneyard match or the Swamp Fight also scheduled for Sunday.
You can read more about Hardy’s original arrest here.
