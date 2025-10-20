Jeff Hardy has never been one to hold back in the ring, and his latest stunt at TNA Bound For Glory 2025 served as another reminder of his all-or-nothing approach to wrestling — but this time, it came at a painful cost.

The Charismatic Enigma suffered a gruesome head wound during his match at the pay-per-view event earlier this month, when The Hardy Boys defended their TNA World Tag Team Championships against long-time rivals Team 3D in a chaotic, weapon-filled showdown.

During one of the bout’s most jaw-dropping moments, Hardy climbed high for his signature Swanton Bomb, aiming to crash through D-Von Dudley and a table set up in the ring. However, the spot went wrong when Hardy’s head caught the lower rungs of the ladder on his descent, leaving him with a nasty gash that immediately began bleeding.

Over the weekend, Hardy took to Instagram to give fans a look at the aftermath — posting a graphic video of the cut as it healed. The clip, not for the faint of heart, shows the extent of the damage he endured in the high-risk maneuver.

Hardy simply captioned the post:

“1 week. F healing.”

Despite the injury, Hardy and his brother Matt managed to walk away with the victory, retaining their titles after another intense encounter in their legendary rivalry with Team 3D.