Jeff Hardy has never been one to hold back in the ring, and his latest stunt at TNA Bound For Glory 2025 served as another reminder of his all-or-nothing approach to wrestling — but this time, it came at a painful cost.
The Charismatic Enigma suffered a gruesome head wound during his match at the pay-per-view event earlier this month, when The Hardy Boys defended their TNA World Tag Team Championships against long-time rivals Team 3D in a chaotic, weapon-filled showdown.
During one of the bout’s most jaw-dropping moments, Hardy climbed high for his signature Swanton Bomb, aiming to crash through D-Von Dudley and a table set up in the ring. However, the spot went wrong when Hardy’s head caught the lower rungs of the ladder on his descent, leaving him with a nasty gash that immediately began bleeding.
Over the weekend, Hardy took to Instagram to give fans a look at the aftermath — posting a graphic video of the cut as it healed. The clip, not for the faint of heart, shows the extent of the damage he endured in the high-risk maneuver.
Hardy simply captioned the post:
“1 week. F healing.”
Despite the injury, Hardy and his brother Matt managed to walk away with the victory, retaining their titles after another intense encounter in their legendary rivalry with Team 3D.
View this post on Instagram