Following his departure from WWE in April 2003, Jeff Hardy joined Ring Of Honor and introduced his Willow persona to the company at Death Before Dishonor.

The response to his triple threat bout against Joey Matthews and Krazy K, however, was not what he had hoped for.

On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star talked about how his brother called the company Ring Of Horror following the match.

“That was a very famous night where he first like debuted Willow there on ROH, came out in that and that match was actually put together by Thomas Simpson, who you just saw there, if I’m not mistaken. It was Jeff, he was doing something with Kirby Mack, who was a student of Thomas Simpson back in the day. And somehow he enabled a deal to get Jeff to come to the ROH show. But I remember Jeff never wanted to go back to ROH. After that, I remember for the longest time he called it Ring of Horror and he was so upset about the reaction he got there.”

Quotes via Inside The Ropes