Jeff Hardy’s wife took to Twitter this afternoon and issued an update on how he is doing.

As noted, it was revealed this morning that Hardy has been released from his WWE contract. WWE reportedly offered Hardy help and rehab, but he turned the offer down, and was then released. This comes after he was sent home from the road following the incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, TX.

Beth Hardy noted on her Twitter account the family is good.

“Jeff is good. We are good. Post that you ‘heard’ that. Thanks. [peace sign fingers emoji],” she wrote.

Jeff has not issued any public comments since the release was revealed today.

Stay tuned for more on Hardy’s WWE release. Below is the full tweet from Beth:

Jeff is good. We are good. Post that you “heard” that. Thanks. ✌🏻 — Beth Hardy (@BethBrittHardy_) December 9, 2021

