Jeff Jarrett says walking out of the WWF in 1995 changed the course of his career. He believes he had been moving toward the world title picture, and he now places the responsibility for losing that opportunity on himself.

Jarrett revisited the decision on My World after Conrad Thompson asked why WCW gave him a world championship opportunity that the WWF never did. Jarrett pointed to his first Intercontinental Championship run, when he worked with Bret Hart and Diesel, before explaining what the exit cost him.

“I was on the trajectory to get into the world title picture. I walked out over creative differences. So, I did take myself out of the picture, the world title picture, and the reality is I never got back. I can point fingers, I can point at myself, I can point at others.”

Thompson later asked whether the walkout after In Your House 2 was Jarrett’s biggest career regret. Jarrett resisted the word “regret,” but he didn’t minimize the effect of his choice or place the blame on Vince McMahon.

“He’s the promoter. He who writes the checks writes the rules. That’s a hard lesson for me to learn, but I absolutely took myself out of the picture. So, I don’t resent him. Do I resent myself and my old man a little bit? Yeah, but hey, live and learn, man. Life turned out just fine. I mean, the reality is incredibly blessed, incredibly grateful, but I am solely responsible for taking myself out of the picture. For what? Over creative?”

Jarrett said he thought the Double J character and his partnership with Brian James still had room to develop. He also recalled a later conversation in which McMahon told him he had not realized Jarrett was prepared to leave.

“We haven’t even teased a breakup. We haven’t done this. We haven’t done that.” “So, lack of communication. We’ve covered that over and over and over. My biggest downfall, my biggest screw ups in my life are not communicating.”

That answer adds a different piece to Jarrett’s recent reflections on wrestling promoters. In a separate My World discussion, he described how his father viewed Vince McMahon Sr.; here, Jarrett focused on his own decision and the opportunity he believes it closed.

Watch Jarrett’s full comments on My World below.