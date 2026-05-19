WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is all for WWE bringing back more traditional live events and house shows following the company’s reduced touring schedule in recent years.

While WWE never completely eliminated non-televised live events after the pandemic era, the company significantly scaled them back, particularly in the United States.

However, WWE has begun increasing its house show schedule again this summer, especially after continued success running events internationally.

Jarrett weighed in on the topic during a recent episode of his My World podcast (see below), where he praised the move and explained why he believes live events remain important to the wrestling business as a whole.

“I applaud it [the return of WWE house shows]. I love it,” Jarrett said. “I think the business, yeah, I’m going so say it…the business desperately needs it because there is so much upside. If you break even on the P&L for the weekend, you can’t put a value on the marketing that you have, the ability to your fan base to come out and touch the product. If there are not house shows run by the major promotions, it leaves an opportunity for a lot of wrestling because wrestling fans want to go watch it live, just like music.”

Jarrett also pointed to the developmental benefits that live events can provide, especially for younger talent working alongside experienced veterans.

Interesting perspective from Double J.

He specifically mentioned how established names like The New Day could help elevate and teach NXT talent in a non-televised environment where wrestlers have more freedom to experiment and grow.

“Can you imagine the New Day versus NXT wrestler one and two out in these live events? What they could learn?” Jarrett continued. “They [a team like the New Day] may not be on RAW and SmackDown every week, but, out on the road, their brand names, they know how to get guys over, they know how to work with them. I’m curious to see how many NXT talent are put on these events.”