Jeff Jarrett credits the depth of AEW’s roster for the company’s run of pay-per-views he rates highly. On My World, he said that depth lets the promotion build strong cards while leaving notable wrestlers off one event and bringing them back fresh for the next.

Conrad Thompson asked Jarrett why he thought AEW’s pay-per-views drew stronger reviews than its weekly television. Jarrett also credited the time Tony Khan gives matches, but he called roster depth the single biggest factor.

Jarrett used an NFL team’s backups as his comparison for roster depth. He included Ring of Honor’s wrestlers in the talent pool he believed AEW could draw on.

“I think at the end of the day, the depth of the AEW roster. And if you are a student of the NFL and you look at not the first 22 on the field, but the next 22 on the field for these NFL franchises, they have a backup in every position. They’re the successful ones. … You take the AEW roster, the Ring of Honor roster. You just kind of put it all together. Conrad, I think the depth of the roster is the real secret sauce on the success, on the run, of AEW’s premium live events.”

“When you have the ability to have two or three of your main stars not on a premium live event, boy oh boy, it makes them fresh the next go around and AEW can do that month in and month out.”

That view is Jarrett’s assessment, not a guarantee about any future show. AEW’s recent All Out pay-per-view was part of the discussion that led Thompson to ask him about the pattern.

Source: My World with Jeff Jarrett, “The Depth of the AEW Roster Guarantees Top Notch PPVs”.