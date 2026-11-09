Jeff Jarrett believes Ahmed Johnson needed to show more vulnerability during his WWF run. Recalling their Royal Rumble 1996 match, he said Johnson’s quick recovery from a guitar shot left little room for the crowd to sympathize with him.

Jarrett discussed the finish on My World With Jeff Jarrett with Conrad Thompson. He said he could not recall who produced the match, but remembered questioning why Johnson got up and chased him before Jarrett had even reached the dressing room.

“If we’re going to get a DQ off a guitar shot, can’t we at least get off the shot and go to the next segment without him getting up and running off?” “I kind of think that’s kind of in a lot of ways the history of Ahmed’s career. He was never vulnerable. He just wasn’t. And I think it hurt his emotional connection with the audience.”

Jarrett said he left the match disappointed, comparing the feeling with the satisfaction he recalled after working with Scott Hall. For him, the issue went beyond a single finish and into the way a powerful babyface builds a comeback.

“When you work with Scott or Razor during that time, you’re just like, all right, man. That was a roller coaster ride and the people enjoyed it. I knew that the match didn’t get over like it could have. That’s the disappointment.” “The reason that works, Ahmed, there’s really only one reason it works, is because he takes them to an emotional low that you have to hulk up. If you never go low, Ahmed, there’s no reason. They’re like, ‘Okay, he’s fine. He’s fine. He’s fine.’ There’s no sympathy.”

Jarrett also recalled trying to offer Johnson advice while recognizing how many voices the newer wrestler was hearing. He described Johnson as guarded, but said the lack of experience and conflicting direction made that understandable rather than something he took personally.

“Whoever he was riding in the car with was going to give him their opinion. His agent was going to give him an opinion, and it’s not the same agent every night. Vince was going to give an opinion. Bruce is going to give an opinion. Pat was giving you an opinion. Jeff, his opponent, was going to give an opinion. So, he had so many different things being told at him.” “Only ring time changes that mentality. And that’s it. And so, I did everything I possibly could and never really took offense to it, knowing, well, doing the best we can, but that was the shits. Especially this pay-per-view match. I was super disappointed because I just knew it could have been so much better.”

Source: My World With Jeff Jarrett on YouTube.