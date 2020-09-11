The ongoing legal case between WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and Anthem Entertainment (parent company to IMPACT Wrestling) has hit another snag.

Yesterday’s settlement case was canceled due to the death of United States District Judge Pamela Reeves, who passed away on Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer. WBIR reports that the courtrooms shutdown for several weeks out of respect for Reeves’ passing. A new hearing will be scheduled down the line.

Jarret’s battle with Anthem dates back to 2017 following his departure from IMPACT Wrestling. The case was declared a mistrial back in August due to errors by both the court and the counsel.

We’ll keep you updated on the Jarrett vs. Anthem lawsuit as news comes. You can read more about Reeves here.