Jeff Jarrett is coming to Chicago for the GCW Say You Will event on January 15.

This comes after Jarrett made a surprise appearance at GCW Die 4 This event on January 1 by knocking out EFFY with a guitar after EFFY stated that he was “fine” in his State of EFFY address segment.

Bandido taking on Blake Christian, Jonathan Gresham vs. 2 Cold Scorpio, AJ Gray vs. PCO, and GCW World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes in action have been announced for the show.