Jeff Jarrett heard the boos as soon as his entrance music hit at Arena México, and he was delighted. Reflecting on his match with Blue Panther at CMLL’s 93rd Anniversary show, Jarrett said the reaction gave their veteran heel-versus-hero match exactly the energy he wanted.

Jarrett described the September 18 match to Conrad Thompson on My World. Jarrett previously called the Arena México appearance a bucket-list experience; this time, he explained what he heard on the entrance ramp and how the crowd’s response shaped the match.

“As soon as the prequel hit and it’s that kind of a slow, methodical beat, the people began to see the graphic and you could hear the rumble. But when ‘My World’ hit, there was an audible boo and I went, ‘Here we go.’ As a performer, it’s exactly what you want. And it just kept rolling all the way out.”

Jarrett credited Blue Panther for sustaining the response once they reached the ring. He said their match wasn’t built around high-flying exchanges, and the crowd’s investment in the two roles made the night stand out for him.

“Blue Panther follows it and the reaction, the legend that he is, and we go out and obviously we’re not the high-flying stuff, if you will, but man oh man, he worked his ass off. You can just call it the rudo, técnico, heel heat. It was, to me, magical. No other words can really put it. For me, it was a bucket-list magical night. I am grateful for the opportunity.”

Source: My World With Jeff Jarrett.