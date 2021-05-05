WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently spoke to Comicbook.com to promote his new podcast and discuss all things pro-wrestling, which include the former multi-time champion’s thoughts on top AEW superstar Cody Rhodes, who Jarret believes is one of the few that have truly connected with the promotion’s audience. Hear his full thoughts below.

On the differences between Cody and Dustin Rhodes:

Yes, the short answer is absolutely…. Me and Dusty [Rhodes, Cody’s father] used to have conversations about Cody. The acting bug and his amateur [background], to fast forward, when he came on board for that short period, he’s got a charisma like his father, and I’ve worked with Dustin [Rhodes, Cody’s brother] back in the late ’80s. Dustin took his character of Goldust and that could have been… It goes without saying, that wasn’t the easiest character, but you talk about taking a character and making it your own? Dustin has a unique ability that Cody doesn’t, but Cody has the ability, like his father.

How Cody is one of the few in AEW who have truly connected with the audience: