Jeff Jarrett is ready to put a whooping on popular AEW referee Aubrey Edwards.

Double-J will team with Jay Lethal and his wife Karen Jarrett against Edwards, Mark Briscoe, and Papa Briscoe in an upcoming trios matchup on AEW television. This match was made after Karen Jarrett nailed Edwards with a guitar at Double or Nothing, then Edwards attacked Karen with a chokehold on an episode of AEW Rampage.

On the latest edition of his My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast the Hall of Famer spoke to Conrad Thompson about the upcoming match and how it will not be pretty.

So Conrad, with all due respect to the word ‘trios,’ if you don’t mind, I’m gonna refer to it as six-person mixed tag team spectacular. Karen Jarrett doesn’t know a wrestling hold. Not one. I can’t speak for Aubrey, but I can speak for Karen, and Conrad, you may or may not be able to speak for her, but I would say that Aubrey is in for an ass-whooping. It’s just kind of that simple. Folks, I could just go back to the 70s or 80s and hear, ‘Folks, if you’re expecting to see a wrestling match, if you’re expecting to see submission holds, if you’re expecting to see [this or that], don’t come.’ I’ll say that to kind of the AEW fanbase. If you’re expecting to see — Uncle Dave, and I diplomatically say this with love, if you’re expecting to see a five-star or even a four-star, we’re not gonna see that.

Jarrett later jokes that Edwards is going to get such a beating she will be forced to leave the industry.

We’re gonna see a senior citizen in Papa Briscoe, in Aubrey Edwards, a glory-hound dramatic diva, ballet princess, twinkle toes herself, she is gonna get paint-brushed from one end of DC to the other. She’s gonna want to change professions. She’s not pretending to be a wrestler because she said she’s not a wrestler, but she’s probably gonna want to hang up her stripes and get out of the wrestling business altogether. My greatest fear of that, not if but when Aubrey Edwards quits, is that I think, in some folks’ eyes, I could become a fan favorite, and that is my worst nightmare. They don’t like me, and I don’t like them.

