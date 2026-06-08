Jeff Jarrett believes Mick Foley has another match left in him. Following Foley’s surprise appearance at AEW Double or Nothing, speculation has continued to grow about whether the WWE Hall of Famer could return to the ring for one final bout. Speaking on My World, Jarrett said he would be surprised if Foley’s recent AEW involvement does not eventually lead to a match.

After co-host Conrad Thompson asked whether he expects Foley to wrestle in AEW, Jarrett made his feelings clear.

“There is no way in hell I would bet that he’s not going to pay this off in something.”

Jarrett has known Foley for nearly four decades and described him as someone whose passion for wrestling and storytelling has never faded.

“Mick, we’ve known each other 40 years.” “He is a lifer.”

While acknowledging Foley’s legendary in-ring career, Jarrett said what stands out most is his ability to emotionally connect with an audience.

“He’s a storyteller.” “Mick’s going to be able to capture emotion as long as he can breathe.”

Jarrett explained that if Foley does return to the ring, the match itself may not be the most important part of the story. Instead, he believes the journey leading up to the bout could be just as compelling.

“Can he have one last match? Hell yes, he absolutely can.” “I’m more here for the story on how we’re going to get there and the promos and the meeting and the emotion and what goes on into it.”

Jarrett then began outlining several ideas that could be incorporated into a potential retirement storyline, including Foley’s family, his career struggles, and his rise through the wrestling business.

“I can see Mick doing some Rocky training videos.” “There’s so many things you can do that are going to be heartfelt.” “There’s things to bring in family.”

According to Jarrett, Foley’s life story provides more than enough material for a meaningful final run. He pointed to Foley’s early days driving long distances for training, working enhancement matches, and eventually becoming one of the most beloved performers in wrestling history.

“What a journey.”

Jarrett also questioned whether there is another star from Foley’s era whose final match would generate as much interest among longtime wrestling fans.

“If you’re a wrestling fan over the last 20, 30, 40 years, is there an individual that’s walking today that has the career that you would want to see one last match?”

With AEW already planting seeds through Foley’s interaction with MJF at Double or Nothing, Jarrett believes the company has a unique opportunity in front of it.

“I think the opportunity to really, really, really bite into Mick Foley… it’s coming.” “And I’m here for it.”