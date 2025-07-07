Jeff Jarrett recently shared his thoughts on X-Pac’s (formerly 1-2-3 Kid, Syxx Pac) deserving place in the WWE Hall of Fame. On his podcast My World, Jarrett made a compelling case for X-Pac to be inducted individually, despite already being part of the famous D-Generation X (DX) stable.

Jarrett, known for his candid commentary, pointed to X-Pac’s groundbreaking contributions to the wrestling industry. He acknowledged X-Pac’s early career, particularly his time as the Lightning Kid, where his matches with Jerry Lynn stood out. These performances were ahead of their time, paving the way for what would become the X Division in TNA Wrestling. Jarrett described these early days as instrumental in establishing the type of high-flying, athletic wrestling that became more prominent in the years to come, long before the creation of the X Division or other similar divisions in wrestling.

The conversation then moved to X-Pac’s entrance into the WWF as the 1-2-3 Kid, a pivotal moment in wrestling history. His upset victory over Razor Ramon is often remembered as a key turning point, signaling that smaller wrestlers could be more than just fillers in matches. Jarrett pointed out that X-Pac broke barriers in an era where big men dominated, making his win against Ramon a defining moment in both his career and the wrestling landscape at large.

Moreover, Jarrett discussed X-Pac’s role in the formation of the nWo in WCW, where he became Syxx, the sixth member of the legendary faction. His time in both WWE and WCW, his resilience through personal struggles, and his ability to adapt and reinvent himself throughout the years contributed greatly to his lasting impact in wrestling.

While acknowledging that many current Hall of Fame inductees are deserving, Jarrett made it clear that X-Pac’s individual contributions to wrestling, particularly in breaking barriers, make him a clear choice for solo induction.

“I’m going to be way, way biased… It’s a no-brainer. You look at the Lightning Kid at a young age, his matches with Jerry Lynn. You can call it the X Division, before X-Division, or Junior Heavyweight, or Flyweight, or however you want to say that. But in his earliest of days, coming on the scene, he was turning heads and making headlines as, truly, a kid. Then, when you look at his entry point into the WWF as the 1-2-3 Kid, and the huge upset he had over Razor Ramon. I know that there’s some historians that will kind of point to different things, maybe Shawn and Bret, or the smaller guys having a bigger impact, because in the 80s, I wasn’t small, I was tiny, comparatively speaking, it was just it was a different era. I know in the 70s it was pretty much a big man’s business as well. “When you kind of think of a trailblazer, somebody who broke the mold, positioned it in a unique way, that 1-2-3 Kid upset can happen anywhere,” he continued. He battled some demons, like all of us do in life, but he kept rolling. You look at when he showed up on Nitro, that piece of the puzzle in the nWo, named him Syxx. He was the sixth member. Then, him going back [to WWE], there is a lot of moments that Kid was a part of. So if you know your history, it is absolutely no disrespect to anybody that’s currently in the Hall of Fame, but, my gosh, without question.”

Source: My World podcast with Jeff Jarrett

Transcript: Fightful