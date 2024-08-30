Jeff Jarrett has been around for multiple generations of pro wrestling, and has received his fair share of “Road Warrior Pops.”

This past weekend, he received the loudest of his career.

The AEW star spoke at length with Conrad Thompson on his latest “My World” podcast about the big All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event from August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On the Casino Gauntlet match concept: “That match concept is special. I loved it the first time I saw it, the one in Orlando, just kind of the cadence in it. You don’t know who’s coming out and the time intervals, you don’t really know how many guys are in it. It’s a lot of fun and it builds the anticipation.”

On hearing his theme music hit for the match being a cool moment: “I think for the most part, when people saw Hangman, they were like, ‘Are we gonna see him?’ It was cool. As they call it, the Bree Woo or the Bree Hoo, when that hit, it was pretty damn cool.”

On the pop at All In: London 2024 being the loudest of his career: “55,000 people, you can’t duplicate it. I’ve never had that kind of pop, it was huge. 55,000 people, it was rocking.”

On his rivalry with Hangman Page not being over if he has anything to say about it: “We’ll see, TBD. [His match with Ishii] was hard hitting. Hangman is a gamer, I don’t have to tell you or any AEW fan that. We had some chemistry in Chicago, without question there was chemistry in Wembley. If I have anything to say about it, it ain’t over, no doubt about it. It’s not over.”

On the guitar shot at All In: London 2024 and Hangman Page being at the top of his game right now: “That guitar exploded, man. Like I said, Hangman is super talented. His intensity, he’s an all around performer with incredible not just intensity but the different gears he can get in and out of. He had a hell of a match last night with Ishii. When he came out in the Casino Gauntlet and made his statement — his athleticism, his intensity, his timing, his cadence and his overall persona. He’s a gamer at the very very top of his game.”

Check out the complete episode of the “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast via the YouTube player embedded below.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)