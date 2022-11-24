On the latest edition of his My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett spoke about his matchup at this past weekend’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where Double-J and Jay Lethal took a loss to the dynamic duo of Sting and Darby Allin. Check out highlights from the podcast in the highlights below.

On his Full Gear match and how Darby Allin really brought it:

This past weekend was surreal. It was really, really surreal. Prudential Center, 12,000 fans, I don’t know, but it was full. We were late on the card. I was curious to see where the placement was gonna be with me and old Stinger and the tag. I’ll tell you one thing. Darby puts it in another gear from the time he comes through the curtain.

On sharing the ring with Sting again:

When old Stinger turned around in the ring and it was just me and him in the ring….. Lot of moments. Life is about moments. This industry’s certainly about moments, but that is a moment that is etched in my brain. I don’t lose sight of the gratitude coming out of it, both of us, at our stage of our career. 24 years from our first [time] locking them up in WCW, and Tony Schiavone, our podcast-mate, him on the call. Pretty special.

