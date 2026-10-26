Jeff Jarrett is celebrating a major personal milestone.

The WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star revealed on Sunday, October 25, that he has officially reached nine years of sobriety.

Jarrett shared a photo of his sobriety coin on social media to mark the occasion. He and his wife Karen Jarrett also posted a video showing the couple sharing a quiet moment together on a bench in celebration of the milestone.

The 59-year-old wrestling veteran first got sober in 2017 and will celebrate a decade of sobriety in October 2027.

Jarrett’s struggles with alcoholism were recently explored during the seventh season of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring, which featured a three-part documentary covering his life, career and the founding of TNA Wrestling.

During the documentary, Jarrett and Karen discussed his battle with alcohol addiction and the personal hardships he faced throughout his life. Those included his complicated relationship with his father, Jerry Jarrett, the tragic death of his longtime friend and tag team partner Owen Hart, and the passing of his first wife, Jill.

Jarrett eventually reconciled with his father before Jerry’s death in 2023.

Following his recovery, Jarrett returned to WWE and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

He has been with AEW since 2022, working both behind the scenes and as an on-screen performer.