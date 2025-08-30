Jeff Jarrett has extended an invite to NFL star Travis Kelce to come to AEW.

Spoiler alert — his idea involves a guitar.

During a recent TMZ Sports interview, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and current star in All Elite Wrestling clarified recent headlines about his family’s connection to pop mega star Taylor Swift.

Jarrett noted that Swift became close with his daughters in 2006 while his late wife Jill was battling breast cancer, even performing a three-hour concert in their home and baking with the girls.

“I think in a lot of ways, and I’ll get emotional saying this, she kind of bonded with the family, specifically with the girls,” Jarrett recalled. One of his daughters later appeared as a young Swift in a music video.

Jarrett dismissed the idea that Swift was ever his family’s babysitter, joking, “I’d like to say it, but I don’t believe she’s ever been on the Jeff Jarrett payroll, so to speak.”

When asked about Swift’s fiancé, Jarrett said he’d love to see Travis Kelce step into an AEW ring.

“I would love for Kelce to step on into an AEW ring and I tell you one thing, I’d love to have a guitar for him,” Jarrett said, noting that Kelce could have options in wrestling once his NFL career is done.