WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has confirmed that he’s returned to work for the company in an executive position.

As noted, it was revealed last week that WWE has hired Jarrett to work in a high level executive position on the live events side of the company. The new role was described as Jarrett “taking over live events” for WWE.

In an update, Jarrett addressed his status with the company on the latest edition of his “My World” podcast, and confirmed that he is WWE’s new Senior Vice President of Live Events.

“As you know me, Conrad [Thompson], I’m a personal guy and I’ll leave it personal for that matter. It’s kind of what’s been stated out there, SVP [of] Live Events,” Jarrett said. “You know as well as anybody, my passion is in live events. But I’ll just kind of leave that right there. It’s gonna be a journey that I’m excited about, but, as it all comes together, you know what this means don’t you? I am so ready for year two [of ‘My World’], let’s rock Conrad.”

Jarrett’s co-host, Conrad Thompson, noted that things will be business as usual with the podcast, and that new episodes will still be released every Tuesday.

Jarrett began working his new WWE role this week.

After a storied career that began back in the mid-1980s, Jarrett was hired to work as a WWE Producer in January 2019, but then was transitioned to the WWE creative team that March. He quickly turned that into an executive role on the live events side, but he quietly exited the company when WWE live events were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now he is back with the company. Jarrett was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

In addition to hosting his “My World” podcast with AdFreeShows.com, Jarrett is part of the ownership group of the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes Minor League Baseball team in Illinois. Jarrett has also made various appearances for AAA, GCW and indie promotions in recent years, but it remains to be seen if he will continue those appearances now that he is back with WWE.

Jarrett will sit down with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin this Friday for the latest Broken Skull Sessions episode on Peacock and the WWE Network.

