Jeff Jarrett recently reflected on his early WWE run and credited Vince McMahon for helping transform him from a traditional babyface wrestler into the character that ultimately made him a star.

Jarrett explained that when he first arrived in WWE, his vision for himself was very different from what McMahon had in mind.

“When I got there, I thought I was a white meat babyface.”

“I thought I was a good-looking young guy that could wrestle and talk and that was the direction I thought we were headed.”

According to Jarrett, McMahon quickly saw something different.

“Vince had a completely different vision.”

“He saw something that I didn’t see.”

“He saw a character.”

Jarrett said McMahon recognized that portraying an arrogant country music singer would generate much stronger reactions from wrestling audiences.

“He wanted me to be obnoxious.”

“He wanted me to be over the top.”

“He wanted me to be the guy that people couldn’t stand.”

At first, Jarrett admitted he wasn’t fully convinced the idea would work.

“I didn’t necessarily agree with it at first.”

“I thought I knew what I should be.”

“Looking back, Vince was right.”

Jarrett explained that the character became successful because it immediately gave fans a reason to react emotionally.

“People either loved it or hated it.”

“But they reacted.”

“They felt something.”

The WWE Hall of Famer said one of the most important lessons he learned from McMahon was that character often matters more than athletic ability alone.

“You can be the greatest wrestler in the world.”

“But if people don’t care about you, it doesn’t matter.”

“You have to give them a reason to care.”

Jarrett noted that the character ultimately became one of the defining parts of his career.

“That character changed everything for me.”

“It gave me an identity.”

“It gave people something to remember.”

Looking back now, Jarrett believes McMahon’s ability to identify marketable characters was one of his greatest strengths as a promoter.

“Vince could look at somebody and see things that they couldn’t see in themselves.”

“That was one of his gifts.”

“He understood characters.”

Jarrett said the experience taught him a valuable lesson about trusting the people around him who could see the bigger picture.

“Sometimes somebody else sees something in you before you see it yourself.”

“That was definitely the case here.”

“Without that character, my career probably looks very different.”

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