Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore opened up with Darby Allin taking on Jay Lethal in a grudge match, one which Lethal won thanks to assistance from Cole Carter, who was dressed up like Allin’s mentor Sting.

Afterward, Allin would be attacked again…this time by WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who smashed Allin over the head with a guitar that left him in a pool of blood. Double-J would then cut a promo warning the AEW roster that business has just picked up, and that he plans on making an impact.

.@RealJeffJarrett makes his intentions known and clear here at #AEW! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/ZekIclfMak — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2022

