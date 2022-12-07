Jeff Jarrett discussed AEW using Bow Wow on television during his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

The rapper has been feuding with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill as of late. Jarrett is a fan of using celebrities in wrestling.

“Here’s the cool part that I really think — is Bad Bunny for everybody? No. Is Shaq on TV for everybody? No, ” Jarrett said. “He included Bow Wow on that list too. “Rob Gronkowski or whatever pop culture figure, Logan Paul, whatever it may be. They bring eyeballs and so they may bring a massive amount of eyeballs, if we get a small amount of a percentage to hang around and convert them, it’s such a win.”

