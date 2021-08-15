Jeff Jarrett did an interview with Spencer Love of Love Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about the rumors that CM Punk is headed to AEW and speculated to make his promotional debut on the August 20th edition of Rampage.

“You know, Punk, as a performer or promoter [what] I’m most excited about is [that] absence makes the heart grow fonder pretty much goes for everyone. In this type of scenario, it’s been a minute since he’s stepped into the world of professional wrestling with people. [He did] the UFC and that, but him reentering the industry and yes, he did some FOX stuff, but I mean, what you’re tabling here? It’s gonna be a special moment, because not many times do you see a guy that rose to his heights that dipped out and is now returning.

The curiosity factor alone is through the roof, and then, it is how’s it going to be done? [How’s] the timing going to be done? Who’s going to be that first opponent? How’s the crowd going to accept him, or his opponent, or the story? Just all those kinds of things. And then, when I put on my executive producer cap, you start thinking. I mean, it’s one of those things, and I went into this couple of weeks ago on the podcast, our industry is so cool, and I think it’s one of the biggest things that attracts me,” continued the two-time Hall of Famer. “52 weeks a year, and look, yes, I saw somebody said people need time off. I agree. But, the content being produced 52 weeks a year is fantastic. There’s always next week. So, what’s happening next week, is Punk coming next week, or the following week, or the following week? No matter what happens, we’re all gonna sit back and either praise it or whatever it may be. But, then, there’s going to be the next week, and then the next week. That’s kind of really cool.”