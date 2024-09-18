Jeff Jarrett has been on both sides of the pro wrestling business.

In-ring competitor and behind-the-scenes promoter.

During an episode of his “My World” podcast, he spoke from the point of view of the latter, explaining why despite UFC running Sphere in Las Vegas for their annual Noche UFC event over the weekend, a pro wrestling show is unlikely to follow suit due to the lucrative costs that comes with running the groundbreaking venue.

“I heard the number was 20 million,” Jarrett said of the costs of running a show at Sphere. “Wembley Stadium, next week Arthur Ashe, built for tennis, wrestling next Wednesday but it ain’t cheap.”

Jarrett continued, “When I put on my promoter cap and really look at the [return on investment] on what do you have to charge, and I know you’re not gonna get it back on the live event, it’s just I would say impossible. To run a show in the sphere, I don’t see it happening within the next twelve months. I just don’t. I may be wrong, but you’ve got to gross a boatload of revenue just to get to sea level.”

Check out the complete episode of the “My World with Jeff Jarrett” podcast at Patreon.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.