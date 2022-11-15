Jeff Jarrett discussed reports that WWE has offered Steve Austin another match during his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett.

It’s unclear whether this match would take place at WrestleMania 39 or somewhere else. He came out of retirement for a match at WrestleMania 38 where he beat Kevin Owens.

“I just think Steve, if I was booking, I would book him against a full time roster guy and really figure out how to go into it. You know, on the build up last year, I don’t think there was an awful lot, but if Steve is in shape and he shows up, I can assure you Fox, Smackdown, would love to have him on a couple episodes. Of course RAW would love to have him on a couple episodes. But building into WrestleMania season, if you’ve got Rock on whatever it may be, RAW this week and Stone Cold on SmackDown, and Brock and Roman, and then you just star-stud it up, to me, it is brand awareness and Stone Cold is going to bring it man. I’m super excited personally for him.”

