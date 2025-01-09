On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett announced that he had signed a new contract with AEW. This will reportedly mark his final talent deal.

During a recent appearance on the “Battleground” podcast, Jarrett revealed why he chose to re-sign with All Elite Wrestling. He said,

“Every year, I reevaluate my career, specifically in December, and my contract was actually coming up. I signed a two-year deal, and before I re-signed, if you will, I really took a long, hard look at everything. Not only talked to my wife, Karen, but I talked to my kids, and then on this opportunity, I called some guys in this business and also some guys out of the business, and I had in-depth conversations on, ‘What do you think? Is it time to hang it up? Should I finish? Should I just keep my business cap on?’ To the man, they all said, ‘Jeff, I don’t think in your heart of hearts you’re ready to hang it up.’ Each of them, the first person to say this was my partner Jay Lethal, Jay was like, hey man, we appreciate everything you’ve done for us, but this is your last contract, because I’d kind of made up my mind that this was gonna be my last contract, if this your last contract, swing for the fences. I kept hearing that. When I stepped back and I looked, I said, you know what? What a way to go out. I could fall flat on my face going for this, but I’m going to give it my all. Hopes of all hope, I’m going for the world title. I want one shot at it. It’s not like I’m begging and yearning like I was as a kid for a long title reign. Our old friend Toby Keith would often say, ‘Ain’t as good as I once was, but I just need to be good once as I ever was.’ So I just need the one shot, and that’s what I’m shooting for. I want the AEW World Title, one shot. I don’t know how long this ride is gonna be, and I won’t get into contract terms and all that kind of stuff, but this is my last talent contract. There’s no doubt in my mind. My kids, we’ve had conversations through the years, they’re like, ‘Dad, are you sure?’ Because they see me after the matches, the soreness and the preparation. I’ve never worked out this hard in the gym in my life, and the stretching and the yoga and the conditioning, it is my lifestyle, but there’s a price to pay for that. But I’ve got my sights set, and I’m gonna give it my all.”

Mercedes Mone is back with the latest edition of her “Mone Mag” newsletter.

During issue #30 of her “Mone Mag” newsletter, Mone commented on her new year resolutions. She wrote,

Mone wrote, “NY Post & New Years Resolutions – When my Advocate, Kev Undergaro, called saying the NY Post wanted a quote from the CEO regarding my New Year’s resolutions, I was caught off guard. My mind was in ten different places between the holidays, our PPV, and commitments. I just blurted out the first thing that came to mind. Other than wanting good health for my brother and my loved ones, I want the same thing I’ve wanted since becoming Mercedes Moné and the CEO. That is, to advance opportunities for women in wrestling and for women in all sports. AND I want to do it on a global level. Call me unoriginal, as that was pretty much my resolution last year. What I’m realizing with age and personal growth is that this is less a New Year’s resolution and more a life’s mission (at least for this period of my life).

I want to see a day when women who main event shows, garnering the same ratings, ticket sales, etc, receive pay, treatment, and consideration equal to the men. And again, I want this for all female athletes in all sports they compete in. If it has to start with pro wrestling, then so be it. In addition, I want to see all female athletes leverage their fame toward more financial and creative opportunities. I want their dreams to continue into their later years beyond their field of play. I want to see them become entrepreneurs, leaders, role models, and advocates. In short, I want to see more female athletes be the CEO of their own lives.

I won’t be able to make the changes and improvements for women in sports in a year. It may take ten years. It may take a lifetime. But it is my passion and a resolution I intend to continue to honor.”

Prior to this week’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings, the following two matches were taped for next week’s edition of ROH TV on HonorClub:

* The Beast Mortos defeated Adam Priest.

* ROH TV Champion Komander & Katsuyori Shibata & The Outrunners defeated Rosario Grill & The Stewarts & Kobe Carter.

And finally, Will Ospreay defeated Buddy Matthews on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Following the match, Ospreay praised Matthews and said he didn’t require a leader to thrive in AEW.

In a “Digital Exclusive” following the show, Matthews addressed his loss and responded to Ospreay.

He said, “2024 is in the books. 2025 is the now, and it’s upon us. I didn’t start my 2025 the way I was hoping, especially leading into Grand Slam in Australia next month. But for years, Will’s heard my name, and for years, I’ve heard Will’s. Tonight, these names came together. Will, even though you put a hiccup in my 2025, your words tonight didn’t go to deaf ears.”