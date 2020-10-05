According to PW Insider, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett filed a new motion against IMPACT Wrestling parent company Anthem Entertainment after their previous court case was declared a mistrial, and they were asked to try and reach a settlement privately. Jarrett was suing Anthem for use of his Global Force Wrestling trademark following his release from IMPACT a couple of years ago. The report notes that the new motion was filed on October 2nd, with both parties not believing they could settle without a court proceeding.

The case has had a run of unfortunate timing as the death of a district judge, as well as the COVID-19 outbreak, forced numerous delays that eventually led to the mistrial.

We’ll keep you updated.