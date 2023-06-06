AEW’s Jeff Jarrett has filed to trademark heat.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that Jarrett filed to trademark the term “Heat” on June 1.

Jarrett’s trademark filing is for general pro wrestling and entertainment use. The following use description was included with the filing:

“Goods and Services IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”

Jarrett currently works for AEW as an in-ring talent, and the Director of Business Development.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.