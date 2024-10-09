Jeff Jarrett stepped up and filled the empty spot left by Taz at the commentary desk on Tuesday night.

As noted, “The Human Suplex Machine” checked in on social media ahead of tonight’s show with a photo of himself in his hospital bed after undergoing total knee replacement surgery.

“Double J” filled in for Taz on the show, calling the two-hour “Title Tuesday” episode of AEW Dynamite from 9-11pm EST. on TBS from the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington.

The episode served as the final Dynamite show leading up to their AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 pay-per-view this Saturday night in Tacoma, WA.