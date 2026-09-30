Jeff Jarrett’s final conversation with PAC happened in catering before their work at AEW All Out. It began near the coffee and stretched into a 10 to 15-minute chat about rugby and soccer, with neither man talking about wrestling.

Jarrett recalled the meeting on My World after the death of PAC, whose real name was Benjamin Satterley. AEW confirmed Satterley’s passing and remembered his career. Jarrett said the ordinary nature of the conversation is what has stayed with him. WrestlingHeadlines also covered Tony Khan’s tribute to PAC.

“Me and PAC ended up right by the coffee. We met and then we just started chatting, and I got a buddy who’s connected with rugby in the UK, and so we started down a rugby conversation. Like I told you last night, our bumping into each other at the coffee cooler area went from about a two or three-minute chat to, I don’t know, 10, 15-minute chat. He’s more of a soccer guy, just a good-hearted chat, nothing about wrestling. And then when you have those kind of conversations, to me, then all of a sudden, you know, like life, then you get into, hey man, the real person. It’s not business, and that conversation, just about the most simplistic deal in the world. Of course he had his match to go on too, and I was going back to get dressed, but that is the last memory I have. And you know, you just walk away. I walked away from the conversation just laughing and cutting up and enjoying it.”

Jarrett also spoke about the difference between knowing someone’s work and knowing how they treat people away from the ring. The latter, he said, mattered just as much to him when he got to know PAC.

“Outside the ring, Conrad, to me is equally important in how you carry yourself. And I mean, this sounds so trivial, but the observations of how a guy deals with folks in catering, how a guy deals with folks checking in hotels, how a guy deals with the fans, how someone presents themselves in a public manner, to me it always matters. You know the old saying that character is doing the right thing when nobody’s looking. If you live a public life, nobody’s looking is really not a reality, but you got to do the right thing all times.”

Source: My World with Jeff Jarrett, “Remembering PAC”.