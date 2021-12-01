WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast and praised AEW for recently signing Jay Lethal.

Jarrett noted that he couldn’t be happier for Lethal, and talked about what the former ROH World Champion will bring to the table.

“As the proverbial saying goes, when one door closes another one opens and I could not be happier for my man, Jay Lethal I could not be happier. He is one of the guys that I would be asked, ‘who is out there on the Ring Of Honor roster?’ Or really just out there. But Jay always re-upped with those guys and he had a sense of loyalty, so hats off to him,” Jarrett said.

“But I believe, and my track record speaks for itself when I was part of a decision-making team, Jay has unbelievable talent. He’s diverse, he can not just get it done in the ring, he can tell a story in the ring so many different ways, but he can talk. His impersonations are hilarious but they’re compelling. But that just shows sort of the range, like a singer. Jay can do a lot of things, and he can do a lot of things well. So I could not be happier for him.”

