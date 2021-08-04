On the latest edition of his My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast WWE Hall of Famer Double-J spoke about a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including what he believes was the most rewarding moment of his career, and how he’s not itching to return to the ring but does hint at least wrestling one more match. Highlights are below.

Says TNA going to two hours in primetime was very rewarding for his career:

“When we had a celebratory meeting in New York City with Spike when we were going from one to two hours. That was more or less….I could remember going back to my room that night thinking here we are years later, and ‘we’re going out of business’ and all that chatter from year one to year two to year three. And then that summer where we weren’t on at all. That was a hell of a roller coaster ride, then we went one hour. Our first contract with Spike was Saturday nights off prime. We were on at 11 eastern. That’s not the greatest time slot. We weren’t there long because people immediately tuned into us, which was huge. But then we’re gonna go Thursday nights and still not put you in prime. We did that for a while and that was very successful. Then we went to primetime one hour. But when we want to primetime two hours and that was the trajectory, that’s up there. You talk about a what if had we continued on that path and things not transpired. That was very rewarding. Obviously, my match with Shawn Michaels was huge, my matches with Kurt Angle I remember with great fondness. The Ring Ka King experience was big. The UK tours with TNA and the profits with those. But going to two hours was huge.”

Says fans have NOT seen his last match yet but he’s not itching to get back in the ring just yet:

“I better stay on my side of the street here, but I have not put the wrestling boots on for the last time by any stretch of the imagination. When I hear guys, especially in their 30s, say ‘I’m retired’, well we’ll see. Somehow, some way, guys often get sucked back in. Do I have plans to put on the boots today, tomorrow, or the next day? No, but I can safely say you have not seen my last match. Do I have plans where it’s gonna be? No.”

