Jeff Jarrett says an independent wrestling promoter can turn a profit, but the building deal matters as much as the crowd. He advised promoters to negotiate for a share of concessions and build an identity that fans can recognize beyond a single show.

Jarrett spoke on My World during an episode recorded around a 1FW event in Rome, Georgia. Asked what a new promoter should consider, he put the market, venue terms and promotion’s identity ahead of any simple answer about choosing a town. Matt Cardona recently discussed independent wrestling venues from the performer’s side.

You can be in New York or LA and if you can’t find the right building deal, you’ll be out of business literally after your first show. So market, venue deal, talent, just kind of also your strategy. I think there has a lot to do with goal alignment. What do you want your brand to look like?

He pointed to social media as another part of the promoter’s work. Posting an event video alone, he said, does not give a promotion a plan for reaching its audience.

If you’re not actively on social media as a promotion, and I’m not talking about putting your show up on YouTube, you’ve got to be in the wrestling audience’s face, engagement over and over and over. And to do that, you’ve got to create content. You’ve got to have a strategy. So social media and YouTube, the world’s largest network, I think it all goes together.

When Conrad Thompson asked where independent wrestling makes money, Jarrett separated profitability from getting rich. He said promoters have to price tickets against their budgets and show sponsors what their digital audience is worth.

If you plan on getting rich, that ain’t going to happen. It’s just not. But if you want to be profitable, you run the P&L the right way. And there is a real value. That’s why I think when you can quantify digital numbers, you can sell sponsorships and yes, you’ve got to sell tickets and you’ve got to price those tickets right. … You have to price it right, back out your budget and look at it. You can turn a profit on live events. There’s no doubt. It’s a venue deal.

Jarrett said a promoter brings customers into a building that otherwise would not sell those fans food or drinks. He urged promoters to use that value when choosing a venue and negotiating terms.

That’s where I think an independent promoter, we’re bringing content, so they can’t sell one beer. Say, “Hey, man, I want some of your beer money. I want some of your concession money.” … You’ve got to negotiate. So that’s why people who just kind of do four-wall deals, they’re just not around.

Source: My World with Jeff Jarrett, “Rumble in Rome”.