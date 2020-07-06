Jeff Jarrett Lawsuit Against Anthem Entertainment Delayed Once Again

According to PW Insider, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett’s trial against Anthem Entertainment (parent company to IMPACT Wrestling) has been delayed until the morning of July 21st. The Chief Judge assigned to the case informed both parties earlier today.
Reports are that the rising cases of COVID-19 in the area led the court to delay the trial once again. Jarrett is suing IMPACT for using footage from one of his Global Force Wrestling events following his departure from the company in 2017.
Stay tuned.
