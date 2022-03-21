WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about NWA world’s champion Matt Cardona, and how impressed he is with Cardona’s post-WWE run, stating that he’s forged his own destiny. Highlights are below.

What he thinks of Cardona’s NWA title reign:

“If you drew up a wrestler in 2022 that identifies and emulates an ‘NWA Worlds Champion,’ Matt Cardona — in my opinion — is that last on that list. He probably doesn’t like when I say this, but he’s the product of the WWE system. He was essentially born into [WWE] not just as a wrestler but as a fan. He grew up on WWE, a WWE fanboy from a young age, and I’m not saying good or bad. I’m just stating the facts.”

How he thought Nick Aldis did as champion:

“I’ve got to tip my cap in so many ways to Nick Aldis and just what he’s meant, not just to the title but the brand as well. [Aldis] has got the swagger… the broad shoulders… carries himself like a champion, but he’s done that since his feet touched U.S. soil.”

How successful Cardona has been since his departure from WWE:

“[Cardona] likes to say the ‘WWE was his developmental,’ and I think he says that tongue-in-cheek, but the success he’s shown since he left there… his track record speaks for itself. He holds multiple titles around the globe, and he’s very engaged in his career. What I like most, is he’s taken the bull by the horns and really, really forged his own destiny. I’ve got a ton of respect for that!”