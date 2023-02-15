WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarret has issued his first public comments since his father, legendary wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett, passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday following a battle with esophagus cancer.

Jarrett often quotes scripture and poetry. Today he posted the “Don’t Quit” poem from British-born American poet Edgar Albert Guest, which was written in early 1921. You can see the full poem below.

Jarrett posted “#Dad” at the end of the poem.

Jarrett also took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday with a treadmill clip from the gym in Hendersonville, TN. He used “#DAD” as the caption to that post. Jarrett then posted another Instagram Stories post this afternoon,from a gym in San Antonio, TX, and also used “#DAD” as the caption.

As noted, Jarrett will still work tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Laredo, TX, teaming with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh against The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy. You can click here for new comments from AEW President Tony Khan on Jarrett’s decision to work tonight’s show.

Below are the full tweets from Jarrett:

Life is queer with its twists and turns,⁰As everyone of us sometimes learns,⁰And many a failure turns about,⁰When he might have won if he'd stuck it out,⁰Don't give up though the pace seems slow,⁰You might succeed with another blow.(2/3)⁰

… — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 15, 2023

Success is failure turned inside out,⁰The silver tint of clouds of doubt,⁰And you never can tell how close you are,⁰It may be near when it seems afar,⁰So stick to the fight when you're hardest hit,⁰It's when things seem worst that you mustn't quit! (4/4) ~ #Dad — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 15, 2023

