WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance at this evening’s Game Changer Wrestling event in Atlantic City entitled, “Die 4 This,” where the former multi-time world champion attacked top indie sensation Effy by smashing him with his signature guitar.

This is the first time Double-J has appeared for GCW, with the implication being that he will face Effy somewhere down the line in 2022. Check it out below.