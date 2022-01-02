WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance at this evening’s Game Changer Wrestling event in Atlantic City entitled, “Die 4 This,” where the former multi-time world champion attacked top indie sensation Effy by smashing him with his signature guitar.
This is the first time Double-J has appeared for GCW, with the implication being that he will face Effy somewhere down the line in 2022. Check it out below.
JEFF JARRETT HAS ARRIVED IN GCW ALL DRIPPED OUT WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK. Effy vs Double J at the Hammerstein? What is life #GCWDIE4This pic.twitter.com/hvqjpnqKmZ
— Everything Pro Wrestling 🙂 (@Aregularindyfan) January 2, 2022