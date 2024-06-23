An AEW star showed up at the AIW event this weekend.

At the AIW: Shook Ones independent event on Saturday, June 22, 2024, AEW star Jeff Jarrett appeared at the event in surprise fashion.

During the appearance, Jarrett hit “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Josh Bishop with steel chair shots before blasting Nathan Zegura and breaking his trademark guitar over his head.

Jeff Jarrett has been announced for the AIW: Absolution event on July 13, 2024 in Cleveland, OH. For ticket information, visit Ticketmaster.com.