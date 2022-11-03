Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore saw the debut of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who immediately aligned with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnum Singh and attacked Darby Allin by smashing him over the head with a guitar.

AEW President Tony Khan has since announced that Double-J is All Elite, but he won’t just be an on-screen persona. Khan adds that he will be serving as the company’s Director of Business Development for the foreseeable future. Khan writes, “Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett. I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc, @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team. Jeff Jarrett is All Elite!”